Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BYD. Barclays boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.91.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,701,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 119,567 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

