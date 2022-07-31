Bottos (BTO) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Bottos (BTO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Bottos has a total market cap of $323,526.21 and $20,316.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,732.11 or 1.00035221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00131180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a coin. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.