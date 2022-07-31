Bob’s Repair Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $792,180.63 and approximately $262.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,744.48 or 1.00055604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00131123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

