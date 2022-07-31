BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSM. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 45,499 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

