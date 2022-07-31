BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the June 30th total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. 64,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,710. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 320,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

