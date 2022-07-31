BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $90.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FBHS. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.94. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 564,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $35,112,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403,419 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

