Bluzelle Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $35.18 million and $8.17 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,716.54 or 1.00019465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00130960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 332,424,974 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

