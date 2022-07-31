Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $19.32 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.4% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Home Depot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $300.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $309.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

