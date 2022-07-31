Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after buying an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 81,736 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,065,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

