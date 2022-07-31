Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.84. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after acquiring an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after acquiring an additional 81,736 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,065,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

