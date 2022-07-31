Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,252 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,451. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.83. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 96.35%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

