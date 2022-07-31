Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,252 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.
Insider Activity
Blackstone Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BX stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.83. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 96.35%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
