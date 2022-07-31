BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Down 57.6% in July

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE MVT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. 70,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,419. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $17.22.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.