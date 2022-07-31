BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Down 57.6% in July

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MVT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. 70,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,419. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $17.22.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 483.9% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 76,251 shares during the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

