BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 3,696.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.80. 218,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,371. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.
BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Income Trust (BKT)
