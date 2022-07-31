Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44.69 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $61.35 or 0.00262702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $44.69 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00598118 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015890 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,129,489 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

