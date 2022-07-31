Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44.69 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $61.35 or 0.00262702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $44.69 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00598118 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015890 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002927 BTC.
- Uno Re (UNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000225 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,129,489 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
