Bitcoin Diamond Reaches One Day Volume of $311,960.00 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $34.06 million and $311,960.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000502 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008841 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

