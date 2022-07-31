Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Up 91.0% in July

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 91.0% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Biophytis Stock Performance

Shares of Biophytis stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. Biophytis has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

