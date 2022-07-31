BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.13

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.13 and traded as low as $2.31. BioCorRx shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

BioCorRx Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Get BioCorRx alerts:

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.