Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,012 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $52,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.05.

Bill.com stock opened at $135.08 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.73.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

