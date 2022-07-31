BiFi (BIFI) Market Cap Achieves $2.92 Million

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $277,430.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00102847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00018581 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00246111 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00039825 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008252 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

