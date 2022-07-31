Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,447 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after purchasing an additional 301,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $76.89 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

