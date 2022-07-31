Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 176.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

