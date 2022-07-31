Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $9,508,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $99.99 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

