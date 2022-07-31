Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,819 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 158.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

