Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,831 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $4,120,938. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

MCD opened at $263.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

