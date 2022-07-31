Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

