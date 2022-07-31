Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,311 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 6.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.68.

