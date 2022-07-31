Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 7,216 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.37 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

