Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 36,946 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,946 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 164,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Ford Motor by 41.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 23,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 82,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

