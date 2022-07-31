Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,903 ($34.98) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Admiral Group to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($27.71) to GBX 1,525 ($18.37) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 1,750 ($21.08) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.69) to GBX 2,560 ($30.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 3,050 ($36.75) to GBX 2,583 ($31.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,320.17 ($27.95).

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 1,918 ($23.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($44.65). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,120.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,501.78. The firm has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 978.57.

Insider Activity at Admiral Group

Admiral Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($26.90) per share, with a total value of £99,993.74 ($120,474.39).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

