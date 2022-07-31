Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BXRBF remained flat at $6.47 during midday trading on Friday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Get Bendigo and Adelaide Bank alerts:

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.