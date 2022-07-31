Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BXRBF remained flat at $6.47 during midday trading on Friday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
