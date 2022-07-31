BeatzCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $122,432.31 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $122,432.31 and approximately $75.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000463 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000837 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 141% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00067066 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,654 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

