Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $82.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.75.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €96.00 ($97.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
BAYRY opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
