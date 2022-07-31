Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 165 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BARC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.45) target price on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 210 ($2.53) target price on Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 246.22 ($2.97).

LON BARC opened at GBX 157.18 ($1.89) on Thursday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The stock has a market cap of £25.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 449.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($223,942.55).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

