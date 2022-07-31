Barclays Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $66.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.63.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $48.68 on Thursday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Capri

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,867,000 after purchasing an additional 247,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $5,324,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

