Barclays Cuts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $85.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.62.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

