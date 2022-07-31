Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

NYSE BBDO opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banco Bradesco stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

