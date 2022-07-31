Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Eight Capital

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a sell rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.95.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:BLDP opened at C$10.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.26. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$7.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

