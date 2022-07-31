B. Riley Lowers Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $48.00

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pathward Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $990.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,093.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pathward Financial news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,093.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after buying an additional 467,116 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,735,000 after buying an additional 255,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 191,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after buying an additional 160,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

See Also

