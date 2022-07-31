Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Price Target Cut to €20.90

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €29.00 ($29.59) to €20.90 ($21.33) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Azimut Price Performance

Shares of AZIHY stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. Azimut has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $53.79.

About Azimut

(Get Rating)

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

