AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. AXT had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.
AXT Stock Up 24.9 %
Shares of AXT stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.97. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on AXTI. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
