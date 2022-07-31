AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. AXT had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

AXT Stock Up 24.9 %

Shares of AXT stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.69 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.97. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXTI. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

AXT Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AXT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AXT by 59.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 96,314 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

