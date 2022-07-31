AXPR Price Down 5.1% This Week (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $71,060.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,761.18 or 0.99996915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00130925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032904 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire.

Buying and Selling AXPR

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.