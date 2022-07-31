Avient (NYSE:AVNT) PT Lowered to $70.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVNT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

NYSE AVNT opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. Avient has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Marquard & Bahls AG raised its stake in Avient by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,942,000 after buying an additional 875,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Avient by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,711,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,736,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avient by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after buying an additional 142,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after buying an additional 147,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

