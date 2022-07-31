Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 614,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,907 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of Aviat Networks worth $18,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 222.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 76,293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aviat Networks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 82,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 34,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

AVNW opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a market cap of $328.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.80. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $49,064.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVNW. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

