Autonio (NIOX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $71,206.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $449,618.76 and approximately $71,206.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00620117 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037320 BTC.
About Autonio
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.
Autonio Coin Trading
