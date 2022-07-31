Autonio (NIOX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $71,206.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $449,618.76 and approximately $71,206.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00620117 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037320 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.