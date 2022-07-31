Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.92-$8.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.63 billion.
Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.73.
NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.12. 1,815,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.
In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
