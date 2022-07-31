Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.92-$8.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.63 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.73.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.12. 1,815,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

