Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. 671,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34. Autoliv has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.