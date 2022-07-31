Auto Market Cap Tops $19.74 Million (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Auto has a total market cap of $19.74 million and $5.99 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auto has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $372.42 or 0.01568458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,738.59 or 0.99975226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00131220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032944 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Auto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

