AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.71.

AtriCure Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ATRC opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.15. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

Insider Activity

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

