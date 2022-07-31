AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

AtriCure Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 0.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 24.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.