Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for about 3.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Atlassian worth $24,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,239,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $209.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.25. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

